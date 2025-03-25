Manchester United Face Uphill Battle for Osimhen

Manchester United’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen is facing significant hurdles, with Paris Saint-Germain emerging as the frontrunner to secure the Nigerian striker’s signature this summer, according to sources close to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, keen to bolster their attacking options under manager Ruben Amorim, are increasingly concerned about losing out to the French giants.

Amorim, preparing for his first full season at Old Trafford, is aiming to strengthen his squad.

While potential income from Marcus Rashford’s permanent move to Aston Villa and Jadon Sancho’s stay at Chelsea could boost his transfer budget, the prospect of missing out on Osimhen looms large.

PSG’s financial muscle is a major concern for Manchester United, with the Ligue 1 club reportedly willing to meet Osimhen’s wage demands and the estimated £63 million transfer fee.

The striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has previously expressed a desire to leave Napoli and seek a new challenge, making a summer move highly probable.

Sources indicate that Manchester United and Chelsea are particularly wary of PSG’s ability to secure Osimhen, especially after his impressive goal-scoring form.

Despite acquiring Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna last summer, Amorim is determined to add another forward to compete with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Osimhen’s past interest in joining PSG and his admiration for the club’s progress under Luis Enrique further complicate matters for Manchester United.

The prospect of reuniting with former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the Parc des Princes could also sway the 26-year-old.

Manchester United have identified Osimhen as their primary target, but they are aware that they may have to revise their wage structure to compete with PSG.

However, PSG’s ability to move quickly and decisively in the transfer market could leave United and other interested clubs, such as Juventus, trailing behind.

While Manchester United’s recruitment team has begun preliminary discussions regarding a potential transfer, they are also preparing to explore alternative options should they fail to secure Osimhen.