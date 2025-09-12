Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana Reveals he Has ‘Never Felt so Much Love’ After Joining Trabzonspor

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish club Trabzonspor after falling out of favor at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd upon his arrival in Turkey, a welcome change after a difficult start to the season with the Red Devils.

The Cameroonian international’s move comes after he was pushed down the pecking order by United manager Ruben Amorim. The club initially favored Altay Bayındır as their first-choice goalkeeper.

However, following a series of poor performances from both Bayındır and Onana, Manchester United signed another keeper, Senne Lammens, for a significant fee. The arrival of Lammens made it clear that Onana’s chances for regular playtime were slim, prompting his decision to seek a move.

A Fresh Start in Turkey

Onana’s arrival at Trabzon Airport was met with a massive, warm reception from supporters, which he said helped lift his spirits. “I’ve never felt so much love from people around me,” Onana told local reporters. “It’s a wonderful feeling to be made to feel at home from the very first moment.”

The goalkeeper, who will wear his preferred No. 24 shirt, is eager to get on the field and repay the faith shown in him. He could make his debut as soon as Sunday when Trabzonspor, currently second in the Turkish Super Lig, faces Fenerbahçe.

The loan agreement does not include an option for Trabzonspor to buy Onana, but the club will cover his £120,000-a-week wages in full.

Onana joined Manchester United in July 2023 from Inter Milan for £47.2 million. While he helped Inter reach the Champions League final, his two seasons with the Red Devils were plagued by errors, leaving him with a tarnished reputation among some fans and pundits.

His move to Turkey provides a crucial opportunity for him to regain his form ahead of the 2026 World Cup.