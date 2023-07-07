Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Available For Just €5m

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır according to Goal Turkiye.

Bayındır, 23, has been a key player for Fenerbahçe since breaking into the first team in 2019.

He has made over 100 appearances for the club and has been capped by the Turkish national team.

United are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer as David de Gea’s contract is nearing an end.

They have been linked with a number of other goalkeepers, including Andre Onana of Inter Milan.

However, it is now being reported that United are also interested in Bayındır. He is seen as a cheaper option than Onana and would be a good fit for United’s style of play.

Fenerbahçe are reportedly willing to sell Bayındır for around €5 million. It is not yet clear whether United will make a formal offer for the goalkeeper.

However, the interest from United is a boost for Bayındır and Fenerbahçe. It shows that the goalkeeper is being seen as a top target by one of the biggest clubs in the world.