Manchester United Make Offer for Fenerbahce Goalkeeper

Manchester United have made an offer worth £2.5m for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, according to reports to The Express [via Turkish journalist Murat Zorlu].

Zorlu, the co-founder of Sports Digitale reported that United have made an offer for Baydindir on the channel’s podcast.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Bayindir is one of the best goalkeepers in the Turkish Super Lig and he has been capped by the Turkey national team.

He is also under contract with Fenerbahce until 2025, so United may have to pay a premium to sign him.

The Red Devils are still waiting to resolve the future of David de Gea according to the Express report, who is now formally a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

If De Gea leaves, United will need to bring in a new No.1 goalkeeper and Bayindir would be a good option.

It is unclear whether Fenerbahce will accept United’s offer, but the Turkish club are reportedly open to selling Bayindir if they receive a suitable offer.