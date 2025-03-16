Manchester United Offered Path to Osimhen, Højlund Swap Could Seal Deal

Manchester United’s pursuit of a prolific striker this summer could hinge on a potential swap deal involving Rasmus Højlund, according journalist Luca Cerchione, director of the Campania radio station.

The club, seeking to address its goal-scoring woes, is reportedly targeting Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, considered manager Rúben Amorim’s “dream” signing.

United’s offensive struggles have been evident throughout the season, prompting the club to prioritize attacking reinforcements.

While Osimhen has a reported release clause of £62 million, a figure United may find challenging to meet, a potential solution has emerged.

Cerchione suggests that Napoli would be open to a swap deal involving Højlund, coupled with a €40 million (£33.5 million) cash payment.

Cerchione, speaking on the 1 Football Night radio show [via Tuttojuve], stated, “Keep an eye on the trial of Rasmus Højlund, which was reported to me last week. United have proposed Højlund to Napoli as part of the deal that could bring Victor Osimhen to Manchester United.”

He further added, “In order for Osimhen’s price tag to drop, they will also talk about Højlund, who Conte likes a lot. We’ll see, we’ll follow this lead. €40 million, plus Højlund, would be a deal in favour of Napoli.”

This proposal offers United a potential pathway to secure Osimhen, despite the financial constraints and the possibility of missing out on Champions League qualification.

While Osimhen has been linked with a summer departure from Napoli, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that he remains open to discussions with United.

The potential swap deal presents a complex scenario, requiring both clubs to agree on the valuation of Højlund.

However, it offers a viable option for United to acquire their desired striker while managing their transfer budget.