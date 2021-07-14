Manchester United prepared to pay €45m for Juventus defender

Manchester United are willing to pay €45m for Juventus defender Merih Demiral according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Per the source, Juventus are considering offers for the Turkey international who has also attracted interest from Everton.

Demiral has been linked with a Juventus exit after struggling for regular playing time.

The young defender has played but the Italian giants have a lot of depth at the back and Demiral has grown frustrated with the current situation.

Calcio Mercato reported that Demiral wants to leave and that Juventus are prepared to sell the 21-year-old for the right price.

Demiral is currently on holiday after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

Turkey crashed out in the group stage after failing to record a single point and conceding eight goals while scoring just once.

The 1.90m tall defender has a wealth of experience for such a young defender having already played in Turkey, Portugal, Italy, the Champions League and a European Championship.

Part of the reason Demiral did not get the playing time he desired last season was due to recovering from a knee injury.

The powerful centre-back still has another three years remaining on his Juventus contract.