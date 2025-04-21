Manchester United Reportedly Closing in on Osimhen Deal

Reports emanating from Turkey suggest that Manchester United are on the verge of securing the signature of Victor Osimhen. The prolific striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray but remains contracted to Napoli until the end of the season.

Osimhen’s future has been a subject of considerable speculation following a turbulent period at Napoli.

After a reported falling out with then-manager Antonio Conte, the Nigerian international was stripped of his squad number and omitted from the Serie A squad list before the season commenced.

This left him with limited time to secure a move before the transfer window closed.

A proposed transfer to Al Ahli reportedly collapsed in the final stages, leading to Osimhen joining Galatasaray on a loan deal that did not include an option to buy.

Consequently, the 26-year-old forward is now just two months away from returning to Napoli, where crucial discussions regarding his next career move will need to take place.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Osimhen, primarily due to his proven goalscoring record, which could provide a direct solution to their well-documented struggles in front of goal.

Throughout his career, the Nigerian international has impressively netted 143 goals in 257 appearances, including a remarkable 29 goals and six assists in just 34 appearances this season alone.

In contrast, Manchester United’s current primary striker, Rasmus Hojlund, has scored only eight times in 45 appearances.

Given United’s need for a consistent goalscorer, reports linking them with Osimhen come as little surprise.

Turkish journalist Aygun Ozipek claims that the 26-year-old has already agreed to a five-year contract with the Red Devils for a transfer fee of £51 million. The player is also said to have negotiated an annual salary of £12.8 million.

Adding further weight to these claims, another Istanbul-based reporter, Ahmet Konanc, simply stated on social media platform X: “Osimhen signs with Manchester United.”

While these reports from Turkey are gaining traction, official confirmation from Manchester United or Napoli is still awaited.

Should these claims prove accurate, it would represent a significant coup for the Old Trafford club as they look to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season.