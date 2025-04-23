Manchester United Reportedly Reach ‘Basic Agreement’ for Napoli Striker Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly taken a significant step towards bolstering their attacking options, having “reached a basic agreement” to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, according to reports from Italy.

The Red Devils have endured a challenging Premier League campaign, currently languishing in 14th place after a recent 1-0 home defeat to Wolves.

This disappointing season has highlighted their struggles in front of goal, with Ruben Amorim’s side scoring fewer goals than all but five other Premier League teams.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Strikers Rasmus Hojlund, a £72 million signing from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 who has netted just three league goals, and fellow summer arrival Joshua Zirkzee, also on three Premier League goals, have come under scrutiny for their performances.

In a bid to address their goalscoring woes, Manchester United have identified the permanent acquisition of Osimhen as a priority for the upcoming season.

Recent reports had even suggested that a full agreement had been signed between the Nigerian international and the club.

Now, Italian football website TuttoSport has provided a slightly more nuanced update, claiming that Manchester United are “increasingly intent on getting their hands on” Osimhen and have reached “the point of having already reached a basic agreement with his entourage for his salary.”

The report further states that the prolific striker is expected to command a transfer fee of €75 million (£64 million) for any club looking to secure his services this summer.

Former Premier League forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Osimhen would be a significant addition to the English top flight, even suggesting he “would suit” Manchester United’s rivals Chelsea or Liverpool.

While this reported “basic agreement” marks a significant step, the transfer is not yet finalized, and further negotiations between Manchester United and Napoli will be required to secure the services of the highly-rated Nigerian striker.