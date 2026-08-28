Manchester United Target Ferdi Kadioglu On Bench as Brighton Cruise Past Tromso

Ferdi Kadıoğlu made his return to the Brighton & Hove Albion matchday squad on Thursday evening, watching from the bench as the Seagulls secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Norwegian side Tromsø IL at the Amex Stadium to seal their spot in the UEFA Conference League phase.

The Turkish international, who had returned to full training earlier in the week following a minor fitness issue, was named among Fabian Hürzeler’s substitutes.

Kadıoğlu was not needed on the night, as goals from Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, Mats Wieffer, and Olivier Boscagli comfortably saw Brighton through 4-0 on aggregate following their first-leg goalless draw in Norway.

Staying at Brighton Amid Manchester United Links

Despite intense speculation connecting Manchester United with a potential move for the 26-year-old versatile full-back, all signs now indicate that Kadıoğlu will be staying on the South Coast unless United offer more than Brighton’s £50m valuation, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Manchester United had reportedly monitored the Turkish star closely during the transfer window as a potential answer to their defensive depth, but no deal materialized.

Having integrated smoothly back into main team training sessions at Lancing this week, Kadıoğlu remains fully committed to Hürzeler’s project for the 2026–27 campaign.

After establishing himself as Brighton’s primary left-back option throughout last season, Kadıoğlu is set to play a pivotal role as the club navigates both domestic competition and European football over the coming months.

Following a successful debut season in English football, the former Fenerbahçe favorite has adapted well to the demands of the Premier League and values the tactical role designed for him by Hürzeler.

With the transfer deadline approaching, Kadıoğlu looks firmly locked in to remain at Brighton, giving the Seagulls crucial squad depth and elite technical quality across their European and domestic campaigns.