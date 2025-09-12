Manchester United’s Stance on Onana’s Future Revealed After Loan Deal Confirmed

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly on the verge of a loan move to Turkish club Trabzonspor for the 2025-26 season, with the Red Devils hoping the move will revitalize his value for a permanent transfer next summer according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old, who joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for a £47 million fee, has been the club’s number one for the past two seasons. However, a series of high-profile errors have seen his position at Old Trafford deteriorate. Onana missed the start of the current season due to a hamstring injury and was subsequently replaced by Altay Bayindir, who has taken over as the starting goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Onana’s recent struggles were highlighted during an EFL Cup match against Grimsby Town, where he was at fault for both of the League Two side’s goals in a 2-2 draw and saved only one of 12 penalties in the subsequent shootout. With the recent signing of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, Onana was at risk of becoming United’s third-choice goalkeeper.

The move to Trabzonspor is financially beneficial for Onana, who is set to earn a higher salary than he would have at United, along with bonuses and a signing-on fee. He will also benefit from Turkey’s flat 20% tax rate for Super Lig players.

United’s strategy is reminiscent of their approach with winger Antony, whose successful loan spell at Real Betis last season led to his permanent sale this summer for around £22 million. The club is reportedly optimistic that Onana can replicate this success in Turkey, boosting his market value for a potential sale in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Onana’s contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028, and while there is no buy option in the Trabzonspor loan deal, a separate agreement could be negotiated next year. Despite his initial transfer fee, it is understood that United would not be able to command a similar price tag for the goalkeeper due to his recent performances.

During his time with the Red Devils, Onana has made 102 appearances, keeping just 24 clean sheets and conceding 150 goals. He could make his debut for Trabzonspor this Sunday in a key match against Fenerbahce.