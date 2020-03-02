Mario Balotelli issues response to ‘Come to Besiktas’ request from Kevin Prince Boateng

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has told Kevin Prince Boateng that Besiktas do not want to sign him.

The exchange between the two former teammates took place on Instagram after Boateng shared a photo of himself in Puma gear.

Balotelli kicked off the exchange by jokingly questioning the colours Boateng was wearing in the photo.

Boateng replied with the ‘Come to Besiktas’ catchphrase, however, Balotelli’s response has caught the attention of Black Eagles fans.

Balotelli responded with the following statement, “Bro! Besiktas don’t want me.”

Balotelli was linked with a move to the Turkish Super Lig over the summer but he ended up joining Serie A side Brescia.

The flamboyant striker has scored five goals in 18 appearances so far this season.

The 29-year-old has two years remaining on this contract with the Serie A side.

Kevin Prince Boateng meanwhile joining Besiktas on loan in January from Fiorentina and has already scored twice in four games for the Black Eagles.