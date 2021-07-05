Marseille announce Cengiz Under transfer with bizarre retro video

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Cengiz Under Roma Arsenal
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 02: Cengiz Under of AS Roma celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Group G match of the UEFA Champions League between AS Roma and Viktoria Plzen at Stadio Olimpico on October 2, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Marseille have completed the signing of Roma winger Cengiz Under on a one-year loan.

The French giants announced the transfer with a bizarre retro video making use of anime animation.

Under appears in a Gameboy game. If all that sounds confusing here is the clip so you can get a better picture.

Under responded with a tweet of his own written in French and English.

The Ligue 1 outfit signed Under for a €500,000 loan fee with an €8.4m option to buy on a permanent deal.

Roma would have a 20 percent sell-on percentage fee clause if Marseille were to use their buy option.

Under spent last season on loan at Leicester City who also had a buy option but opted against using it after a disappointing campaign.

The Turkey international struggled with injuries and failed to really settle in at the Foxes.

Under is match fit and did feature for Turkey in Euro 2020 this summer.

Turkey bowed out in the group stage so the winger has had additional time to rest.

Under is currently on holiday in Turkey and will join up with Marseille afterward.