Marseille announce Cengiz Under transfer with bizarre retro video

Marseille have completed the signing of Roma winger Cengiz Under on a one-year loan.

The French giants announced the transfer with a bizarre retro video making use of anime animation.

Under appears in a Gameboy game. If all that sounds confusing here is the clip so you can get a better picture.

pic.twitter.com/zvepYCKgEd — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) July 4, 2021

Under responded with a tweet of his own written in French and English.

Salut, la plus belle ville de 🇫🇷, salut Les Olympiens.

Nous nous amuserons tellement… 😎 #DroitAuBut Hello, the most beautiful city of 🇫🇷, hello Olympians. We will have so much fun… 😎#DroitAuBut https://t.co/PmfquEV1Dg — Cengiz Ünder (@cengizunder) July 4, 2021

The Ligue 1 outfit signed Under for a €500,000 loan fee with an €8.4m option to buy on a permanent deal.

Roma would have a 20 percent sell-on percentage fee clause if Marseille were to use their buy option.

Under spent last season on loan at Leicester City who also had a buy option but opted against using it after a disappointing campaign.

The Turkey international struggled with injuries and failed to really settle in at the Foxes.

Under is match fit and did feature for Turkey in Euro 2020 this summer.

Turkey bowed out in the group stage so the winger has had additional time to rest.

Under is currently on holiday in Turkey and will join up with Marseille afterward.