Martinez Reportedly Rejected Galatasaray and Saudi Offers to Stay in Premier League

Galatasaray’s search for a new goalkeeper this summer reportedly included a bid for Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning keeper, Emiliano Martínez, but the Argentine international is said to have rejected the offer to remain in a top European league as reported by Fanatik.

AThe 33-year-old was the subject of late offers from both Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia.

However, with the World Cup approaching next year, Martínez reportedly made the decision to stay in the Premier League to maintain his form and a high level of competition, ultimately declining the moves.

The report also sheds light on a last-minute transfer push from Manchester United for Martínez.

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery even left the goalkeeper out of the squad for a recent match against Crystal Palace due to the uncertainty surrounding his future. However, United shelved their pursuit after signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on the final day of the European transfer window.

Galatasaray, who had been linked with numerous goalkeepers throughout the summer, ultimately secured the signing of Turkish national team keeper Uğurcan Çakır from Trabzonspor.

Despite the recent transfer speculation, Martínez’s future at Aston Villa is reportedly still in question, with Emery expected to make a final decision on the keeper. Martínez, whose market value is estimated at €20 million, has a contract with Aston Villa that runs until 2029.