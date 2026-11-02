Mason Greenwood Returns to Full Training Ahead of Fenerbahçe’s Liverpool Clash

Fenerbahçe have received a timely attacking boost ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 tie against Liverpool, with forward Mason Greenwood returning to full first-team training on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Englishman was forced to miss Saturday’s disappointing 2–1 Süper Lig defeat to Göztepe at Kadıköy after coming down with a severe viral infection. However, Greenwood rejoined the main squad for full collective drills at the Can Bartu Training Facilities under interim head coach Dirk Kuyt, clearing the path for his inclusion in the matchday squad to face Arne Slot’s Premier League outfit.

Greenwood’s return provides crucial offensive firepower for the Yellow Canaries at a moment when the squad is grappling with an acute defensive crisis. Ghanaian center-back Kojo Oppong was officially ruled out on Monday following a muscle strain suffered against Göztepe, joining Nathan Aké, Jayden Oosterwolde, and Marco Asensio on an expanding injury list.

Since his high-profile summer arrival in Istanbul, the former Marseille forward has established himself as one of Fenerbahçe’s primary focal points in the final third. Operating primarily across the right flank and central attacking zones,Greenwood has logged 7 goals and 4 assists across 18 appearances (1,247 minutes) in all competitions this term,representing 11 direct goal contributions.

Kuyt and the medical team will assess Greenwood’s cardiovascular sharpness during Tuesday’s final tactical session before deciding whether to restore the forward directly to the starting lineup alongside Vedat Muriqi and Kerem Aktürkoğlu, or hold him as a high-impact option off the bench.

With Fenerbahçe sitting 31st in the Champions League table and searching for their first victory in the league phase,Greenwood’s availability offers a much-needed creative spark as the Turkish side prepare to host the six-time European champions in front of a sold-out Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.