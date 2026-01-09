Massive Betting Crackdown: TFF Refers 212 Officials to Disciplinary Board

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has sent shockwaves through the sporting world by announcing a sweeping investigation into illegal betting, resulting in the referral of 212 individuals to the Professional Football Discipline Committee (PFDK).

In a formal statement released on January 7, 2026, the TFF confirmed that 108 technical staff members and 104 football agents are facing disciplinary action. The investigation specifically targets those who have served in professional leagues over the last five years and were caught placing bets during their active employment.

Precautionary Suspensions and Legal Charges

All 212 individuals have been charged under Article 57 of the Football Discipline Instructions. As of the announcement date, the federation has moved swiftly to place all 108 coaches and technical directors under precautionary suspension. This immediate ban bars them from participating in any football-related activities while the investigation continues.

The TFF stated that the move is part of a broader effort to protect the integrity of the game and root out conflicts of interest that could compromise match results.

Case of Mistaken Identity: Sercan Yıldırım Responds

The publication of the names caused an immediate frenzy on social media, with one name in particular sparking widespread confusion: Sercan Yıldırım. Many fans mistakenly believed the former Turkish national team star was among those implicated.

However, the former striker was quick to clarify the situation. Speaking to Sports Digitale, Yıldırım emphasized that he is merely a victim of name similarity.

“The Sercan Yıldırım on the list is not me. My phone has been ringing non-stop for hours. I only received my B-License in September and have not yet worked as a technical director for any professional team outside of my own academy. I ask that this misunderstanding be corrected immediately.” — Sercan Yıldırım

Heavy Sanctions Loom

The PFDK is now tasked with reviewing the evidence against the 212 suspects. Under current regulations, those found guilty of illegal betting could face severe penalties, including hefty financial fines and lengthy—or even permanent—bans from the professional sport.

As the TFF continues its crackdown, many within the Turkish football community view this as a “watershed moment” for transparency and ethics in the Süper Lig and beyond.