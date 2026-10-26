Masterclass at Camp Nou: Arda Guler Commands the Stage as Real Madrid Claim El Clásico

In a high-stakes El Clásico that demanded composure, tactical maturity, and flair, Arda Güler delivered a defining performance. Entrusted with a starting spot, the 21-year-old played the entire 90+4 minutes at the Camp Nou, pulling the strings in midfield as Real Madrid edged Barcelona 2-1 to pull within three points of the La Liga leaders.

While Kylian Mbappé’s dramatic double captured the headlines, Güler’s presence on the pitch proved to be the heartbeat of Real Madrid’s offensive structure.

Güler’s Midfield Command

Güler did not get an assist or goal but created several key chances and was directly involved in the winning goal, making the pass that opened up the Barcelona defence to Eduardo Camavinga who went onto find the assist for Mbappe’s second.

Key moments highlight his growing influence on big occasions:

The Opening Spark: Güler set the tempo early, dictating transition play and connecting seamlessly with Mbappé and Madrid’s front line.

Chances Created: Late in the first half, Güler unlocked Barcelona’s defense with a brilliant weighted ball to set Yan Diomande one-on-one with the keeper.

Relentless Work Rate: Beyond his vision, Güler sustained high energy across all 94 minutes, absorbing pressure in tight spaces under heavy midfield duels.

How the Match Unfolded

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Mbappé finished off a swift counter to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Barcelona leveled in the 61st minute through Raphinha, pushing hard to preserve their undefeated record.

However, with Güler continuing to anchor Madrid’s forward progression, the visitors struck the final blow in the 88th minute as Mbappé netted his second off an Eduardo Camavinga assist.

The victory hands Barcelona their first league defeat of the season and firmly reopens the Spanish title race. For Güler, completing his first full El Clásico in dominant fashion reinforces his evolution into an irreplaceable catalyst for Los Blancos.