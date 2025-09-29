Match Preview: Galatasaray vs Liverpool – Lions Plan to Get Champions League Campaign Back on Track

Liverpool’s defensive frailties will face a severe test on Tuesday as they travel to take on a free-scoring Galatasaray side in the Champions League, with both teams looking to bounce back from recent setbacks.

Galatasaray, who already hold a six-point lead in the Turkish Super Lig with seven wins from eight domestic matches, were stunned in their European opener, falling 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt despite taking an early lead. Cimbom found themselves trailing 3-1 by halftime, a result that currently leaves them near the bottom of the Champions League table.

However, manager Okan Buruk will take confidence from his side’s remarkable scoring record: they have opened the scoring in each of their last 19 matches and have netted at least two goals in nine of their last 11 European home outings. They also boast a perfect three-match home record this campaign, scoring nine times while conceding just twice.

Liverpool’s Leaky Defence Under Scrutiny

Liverpool arrives in Istanbul smarting from their first loss of the season—a concerning 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace over the weekend. Manager Arne Slot admitted the loss was deserved, noting the team was lucky not to be trailing by more after conceding seven “big chances” in the first half alone.

The loss confirmed a trend of defensive vulnerability for the Reds this season. They have conceded two goals in four of their eight games and have kept only two clean sheets. While Slot’s side has been productive in the final third, scoring at least twice in five of eight fixtures, their narrow victories—their past six wins were all decided by one-goal margins—highlight the precariousness of their success.

Despite the defensive jitters, Liverpool rarely settles for a draw on the road in Europe, recording 25 wins and just one stalemate in their last 39 UEFA away trips.

Team News and Expected Lineups

Both managers face key selection decisions ahead of the clash:

Galatasaray will feature several recognizable stars, including former Manchester City duo İlkay Gündoğan and Leroy Sané. Crucially, star striker Victor Osimhen is aiming for his first start since August 30 after making his return from an ankle injury on September 26.

Liverpool has few injury concerns aside from long-term absentee Giovanni Leoni. However, the poor form of some key players may prompt changes.

Defence: Center-back Ibrahima Konaté, who has struggled recently, could be replaced in the starting XI by Joe Gomez.

Midfield: Alexis Mac Allister, who has failed to impress, may be dropped in favor of Curtis Jones.

Attack: Center-forward Hugo Ekitike is available after serving a domestic suspension and is expected to start. This will allow Alexander Isak, who is still managing his fitness, to avoid playing two full games in four days.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool Probable Lineups

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Uğurcan; Eren Elmalı, Davinson, Abdülkerim, Singo; Torreira, Sara, Yunus Akgün, Sane; Osimhen, Icardi

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Salah, Gakpo, Isak