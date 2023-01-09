Mauro Icardi scores in Galatasaray victory over Fenerbahce in Intercontinental Derbyy

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 3-0 at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Intercontinental derby in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The Lions headed into the derby clash in great form having won their last six games in the league and eight in all competitions.

Fenerbahce were however, just one point behind the league leaders in the second placed and had won their last two games.

Galatasaray started the game well and had two goals disallowed for offside before Sergio Oliveira finally found the back of the net on 32 minutes.

The second half was tightly contested with both sides lacking quality in the final third until the introduction of Mauro Icardi for Galatasaray.

The Argentina international gave his side the quality that was lacking earlier in the second half and had an immediate impact setting up Kerem Akturkoglu with the second goal just two minutes after being brought on.

Icardi then wrapped up a fine cameo performance with his sides third and final goal in the ninth minute of additional time finishing in style smashing the ball off the crossbar into the back of the net.

Icardi now has five goals and four assists in seven appearances for the Lions in the league this season.

Head coach Okan Buruk helped guide the Lions to a memorable away win against Fenerbahce and took his side four points clear at the top of the table.

Icardi has four goals and three assists in his last three games, all three games have come against title contenders – the 7-0 victory over Basaksehir and the 2-1 win over Besiktas.