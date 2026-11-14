Mayor of London Sadiq Khan Reveals Lifelong Galatasaray Support During Historic RAMS Park Visit

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has revealed himself to be a lifelong Galatasaray supporter after paying an official visit to Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Khan—accompanied by Turkish-born Deputy Mayor of London Mete Çoban and a civic delegation—was hosted by Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek on Friday following his attendance at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

The delegation also met with Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk, senior club officials—including General Secretary Can Natan, Board Member Ozan Bingöl Yurtsever, and Sportif AŞ Deputy Chairman Maruf Güneş—as well as midfielders İlkay Gündoğan and Gabriel Sara before exchanging commemorative club gifts.

‘A Dream Come True’: Souness, Liverpool and the 2000 UEFA Cup Final

Speaking during the tour, Khan—the first Mayor of London to undertake an official visit to Türkiye—admitted that stepping inside RAMS Park was the highlight of his trip, tracing his affection for the Yellow-Reds back to former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness’s spell in Istanbul in the mid-1990s.

“I am incredibly proud to be the first Mayor of London to pay an official visit to Türkiye. I attended COP31 in Antalya and had a fantastic day in Istanbul, but I have to make a confession: my favourite part of this historic visit has been coming to Galatasaray’s stadium. This is truly a dream come true for me,” Khan said. “The team I love and admire is Liverpool, but during my youth my idol Graeme Souness came to Galatasaray, and I have supported this club ever since. Watching Galatasaray beat Arsenal to win the UEFA Cup in 2000 brought me huge joy, followed by the Super Cup triumph.”

Joking About a Free Transfer Alongside Gündoğan and Sara

After meeting Buruk, Gündoğan, and Sara pitchside, Khan joked with Özbek that he was ready to offer his services as emergency squad cover—and backed Galatasaray to reach the UEFA Champions League knockout stages while clinching a fifth consecutive Süper Lig crown.

“I told the president that I am ready to join the team on a free transfer without demanding any wages. If there are any injuries this year, I am ready!” Khan laughed. “I think things are looking good in the Champions League. I believe we will reach the knockout stage—and I hope Liverpool don’t face Galatasaray until the final. We can make history this year with a fifth consecutive championship. I am a lucky charm, so I will be back here to celebrate.”

Buruk welcomed the London mayor’s enthusiasm, noting how clearly the visit reflected Galatasaray’s international stature.

“He walked into the stadium saying, ‘My dream has come true,’ and immediately won everyone over with his warmth—and of course the fact that he supports Galatasaray,” Buruk said. “He told me he wanted to play for the team on a free transfer and would even pay on top of it! Graeme Souness also worked with me, so we had plenty to talk about.”

Celebrating London’s 500,000-Strong Turkish Community

Khan also highlighted the deep ties between Galatasaray and London’s large Turkish diaspora, pointing to Deputy Mayor Mete Çoban’s dual allegiance to the Süper Lig champions and Premier League side Arsenal.

“Galatasaray fans aren’t just in Istanbul or Türkiye—they are in London and all around the world,” Khan added. “We have more than 500,000 citizens of Turkish origin in London, including Deputy Mayor Mete Çoban. His first team is Galatasaray and his second team is Arsenal. I forgive him for supporting Arsenal because Mete supports Galatasaray.”

Özbek thanked Khan for the visit and extended an open invitation for the London mayor to return to RAMS Park for a matchday—including Galatasaray’s upcoming UEFA Champions League home clash against Premier League opposition when Aston Villa visit Istanbul on 24 November.