Merih Demiral reacts to scoring first goal against Man United following defeat at Old Trafford

Manchester United came from two goals behind to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League Group F Match Day 3 clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Mario Pasallic gave the visitors an early lead on 15 minutes and Turkey international Merih Demiral doubled the Italian’s lead on 28 minutes from a header.

Demiral ended up scoring his first goal against United and his first at Old Trafford in the process.

The 23-year-old defender on loan at Atalanta from Juventus looked to have scored the winner but United managed to fight back.

The Red Devils scored three second half goals with Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo all getting their names on the scoresheet to wrap up a memorable comeback.

Demiral gave his post match reaction on his Instagram account.

The powerful defender revealed that he was ‘happy to score’ his first goal at Old Trafford but ultimately ‘disappointed’ with the final score.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVRESsOM4A5/

Despite the defeat Atalanta are still in pretty good shape in the group. The Serie A outfit are 2nd on four points, just two behind leaders United.

Atalanta will have the chance to try and get revenge on the Premier League side when the two sides meet on Tuesday 2 November in Italy.