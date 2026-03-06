“Messi is Tactical Chaos”: Ilkay Gundogan Opens Up on Messi, Guardiola, and Liverpool Fever

In a wide-ranging and candid interview with the German outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine, Galatasaray’s star midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has pulled back the curtain on his legendary career, his move to Türkiye, and the elite figures who shaped his journey.

The former Manchester City captain, who joined the Turkish giants last summer, touched on everything from his “dream” profession to the internal pressure of being a global football “machine.”

The Messi Factor

When asked about the greatest player he has ever faced, Gündoğan didn’t hesitate: Lionel Messi.

“He is a player who exists outside of all tactical logic,” Gündoğan explained. “You can control him for eighty minutes, but in the remaining ten, he will completely dismantle your entire tactical structure. I’m not sure we will see another player like him for decades.”

The 35-year-old also identified Barcelona’s teenage sensation Pau Cubarsí as a player who exceeds public expectations. “I hadn’t seen a defender like that at 16 or 17 years old. I truly believe he can become one of the best in the world.”

Guardiola vs. Klopp: The Eternal Question

Having played under the two most influential managers of the modern era, Gündoğan provided a nuanced take on the Pep vs. Klopp debate.

“I’ve been asked this more often than ‘How are you?'” he joked. “Both are world-class. However, because I worked so intensely with Pep Guardiola at City and identified so closely with his vision, my choice is Pep. That said, what Klopp achieved in Germany and England was an 11/10 performance.”

Gündoğan even revealed his post-retirement ambitions: “My dream is to one day start my coaching career alongside Pep—if he’s still active by then.”

Focus on Beşiktaş, Not Liverpool

The interview comes at a critical time for Galatasaray. With a massive Champions League clash against Liverpool looming, Gündoğan echoed the sentiments of manager Okan Buruk regarding the team’s focus.

While the “Liverpool fever” is high in Istanbul, Gündoğan emphasized the importance of the upcoming Beşiktaş derby for the league title race. He noted that the discipline he learned in his later career—optimizing sleep, nutrition, and preparation—is what he is trying to instill in the younger “Lions” ahead of this crucial stretch.

The Myth of the “Football Machine”

Perhaps the most poignant moment of the interview was Gündoğan’s reflection on the loneliness of professional success.

“The biggest misconception is the belief that once you ‘make it,’ you no longer have doubts,” he said. “People see you as a machine that only needs to function on match day. You are surrounded by people, but the weight of external expectations can make you feel incredibly isolated. You have to learn to protect the essence of your personality so you aren’t defined only by your performance.”