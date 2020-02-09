Mesut Ozil Asks What Arsenal Teammate Is ‘Eating’ After Seeing His Muscles

Mesut Ozil joined his teammates for the Arsenal warm-weather training camp in Dubai on Friday after a brief holiday in Turkey.

Ozil had a few questions for Sead Kolasinac in Dubai after seeing his muscles.

The playmaker of Turkish origin called Kolasinac a ‘tank’ and asked what he has been eating.

And to be honest, after seeing the photograph Ozil shared on his official Instagram stories page of Kolasinac flexing his guns, I am left wondering the same.

Additionally, when did Ozil start wearing such short shorts?

So many questions!

Kolasinac earned himself a reputation as being a tough guy after chasing off a knife-wielding moped gang in north London.

Ozil was also among the victims in the attempted robbery. Who knows what would have happened if Kolasinac was not present.

Neither Ozil nor Kolasinac were injured and the thugs involved were later jailed according to the BBC.

Ashley Smith admitted attempting to steal luxury watches worth £200,000 from the Arsenal duo.

Meanwhile, Jordan Northover, 26, also owned up to participating in the robbery attempt.

Arsenal will enjoy a warm-weather training break as part of the Premier League’s inaugural winter break.

The Gunners return to action against Newcastle United at the Emirates on 16 February 2020.