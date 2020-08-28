Mesut Ozil could be given fresh start at Arsenal after Mikel Arteta comments

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that he is giving his players a ‘fresh start’ to prove themselves heading into the new season.

Arteta famously ostracised Mesut Ozil following the restart of the Premier League after the coronavirus disruptions.

The playmaker of Turkish origin did not make a single appearance after the league returned.

Ozil may however, be given a second chance as Arteta revealed he will be giving everyone a clean slate.

“I have been really clear that everybody starts from zero,” Arteta said ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield meeting with Premier League champions Liverpool.

“All the time in football, what you did two weeks ago or two years ago doesn’t matter. It is what you are able to contribute to the team now so everybody is going to have the same opportunities.

“They have to show with their performance and attitude that they are better than their team-mates or they are somehow contributing to what we want to achieve this season.”

Ozil has 12 months on his contract and despite being linked with a summer exit he has made it clear that he intends on seeing out his deal.

Considering he is the highest-paid player in the squad earning £350,000-a-week it would be a very costly decision to leave Ozil out the team for the 2020-21 season.

Arsenal return to action on Saturday 29 August against Liverpool in the Charity Shield.

Ozil will technically be available for selection tomorrow against the Reds although it remains to be seen whether Arteta will bring the playmaker of Turkish origin back to the fold.