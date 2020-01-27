Mesut Ozil Could Start 8th Successive Game For Arsenal Tonight Against

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Mesut Ozil Arsenal
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal take on Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at the Vitaly Stadium on Monday 27 January.

Playmaker of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil is expected to start his eighth successive game tonight as head coach Mikel Arteta is likely to field a strong side.

Ozil has seen his playing time increase since Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager.

The 31-year-old has started every game since the Spanish manager was appointed head coach.

Ozil had been linked with a January exit while Emery was in charge. But it appears clear that Ozil features in Arteta’s plans and that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Bournemouth have struggled against Arsenal in recent head to head meetings.

The home side have only beat the Gunners once in their nine meetings – losing the other eight games.

The last time these two sides met outside the Premier League was the League Cup in 1987.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Holding, Saka; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazett