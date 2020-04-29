Mesut Ozil faces uncertain Arsenal future, yet to be offered new deal

Mesut Ozil faces an uncertain Arsenal future according to ESPN.

Per the source, the playmaker of Turkish origin has yet to be offered a new contract extension.

Ozil’s current deal expires in 2021.

The 31-year-old has played regularly since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery, starting all 10 Premier League games under the Spanish manager who took over in December.

Despite regaining his place in the side Ozil has yet to convince the Arsenal hierarchy to offer new terms.

ESPN claim that this has ‘heightened the possibility’ that Ozil could leave either at the end of this season or on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 season.

There is, however, a question mark over the status of contracts as football in England has been suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

The league has been put on pause but player contracts remain active.

Player contracts are setup to align with league campaigns but the current season could end up finishing later than May when it was supposed to end.

FIFA and UEFA have yet to clarify if changes to contracts will be made due to the disruptions.

Ozil is currently the highest-paid player at Arsenal earning £350,000 per-week after signing a contract extension in January 2018.

The 2014 World Cup winner has made 184 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal since joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013.