Mesut Ozil fails to make Arsenal squad against Fulham – Confirmed Lineups

Arsenal take on Fulham in the opening Premier League game of the season at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The game will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mesut Ozil will not start for the Gunners, in fact he has not even made the squad.

Head coach Mikel Arteta decided to give the playmaker of Turkish origin a second chance last week after dropping him since the return of football after the Covid-19 disruptions.

Ozil had not played a single competitive game since the Premier League returned but there were signs that relations between the playmaker and Arteta were thawing after he made his first appearance in a friendly against Aston Villa last week.

There were rumors linking the 31-year-old with an Arsenal exit this summer but he and his agent Erkut Sogut repeatedly made it clear there would be no transfer.

Ozil has another 12-months remaining on his Arsenal contract.

Mohamed Elneny, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas will, however, start for the North London outfit.

Gabriel dos Santos Magalhães will make his debut today against the Cottagers as will fellow Brazilian Willian Borges in the Arsenal midfield.

Full confirmed Arsenal lineup: