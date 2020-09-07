Mesut Ozil hoping for Arsenal return ahead of Premier League opener after ruling out summer exit

Mesut Ozil moved one step closer towards regaining his place at Arsenal after playing his first game in six months at the weekend.

The Evening Standard claim that Ozil ‘hopes to be involved in Arsenal’s Premier League opener’ against Fulham next Saturday.

Ozil returned against Aston Villa on Saturday, Arsenal lost the game 3-2.

The 31-year-old tweeted: ‘Season prep is on’ following the victory.

Ozil had been frozen out the team and did not make a single appearance following the return of football after the coronavirus disruptions.

The playmaker does, however, have 12 months left on his contract and made it clear that he intends on staying at the club.

“My position is clear,” Ozil told the Athletic. “I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for this club.

“I’ll decide when I go, not other people.

“I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone.”

Ozil is the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad earning £350,000-a-week.

It had looked like the former Germany international would struggle for playing time this season but Mikel Arteta’s decision to play him in the friendly could be a sign that his stance has changed.