Mesut Ozil made Fenerbahce debut after 322 days without a first team appearance

Mesut Ozil made his Fenerbahce debut coming on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 victory away to Hatayspor in the Super Lig.

Ozil’s cameo for the Yellow Canaries after 322 days after the last time he made an appearance for Arsenal, which was a 1-0 victory versus West Ham last term.

The 32-year-old made the pass to Ferdi Kadioglu, whose cross ended up finding its way into the opposition net via an own goal thanks to Hatayspor defender Jean-Claude Billong.

Ozil responded to the victory with a tweet congratulating the team and giving a special thanks to goalkeeper Altay Bayindir who pulled off several key saves.

Overwhelming feeling to have made my debut for @Fenerbahce_EN 💛⚽💙 And congrats to the whole squad – 3 crucial points. Special thanks to our goalkeeper @AltayBayindir_1 💪🏼👏🏼 #YaFenerYa — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 2, 2021

On the same evening, Arsenal ended up losing 2-1 against Wolves in the Premier League.

The victory saw Fenerbahce keep their three-point lead over Galatasaray at the top of the Super Lig table.

The Lions also won on the night, beating reigning champions Basaksehir 3-0.

Ozil could make his full debut over the weekend when Fenerbahce take on bitter-rivals Galatasaray in the Intercontinental Derby.