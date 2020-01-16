Mesut Ozil Makes Frank Statement About Arsenal Future Amid Transfer Speculation

Mesut Ozil has been heavily linked with an Arsenal exit following transfer rumours but he has revealed that he will be ‘very pleased’ to see out his contract until June 2021.

Fenerbahce have been among the teams Ozil has been linked with so it was little surprise that his future was questioned in his latest interview with Bein Sports Turkey.

He put an end to transfer speculation and underlined that he will see out his contract at Arsenal.

Ozil did not comment on what the future beyond his Arsenal deal will bring but he is ‘excited about the future.

The playmaker of Turkish origin said: “I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next.

“I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Ozil did look like he could be on his way out under former manager Unai Emery who restricted his playing time.

The 31-year-old has however, had a change in fortunes since Mikel Arteta replaced Emery.

Arteta has given Ozil a starting role in the team for the last five games.

Ozil could start his sixth successive game under Arteta when the Gunners take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.