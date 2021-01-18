Mesut Ozil makes statement regarding his transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil has revealed that joining Fenerbahce has made his ‘dream come true’.

Ozil arrived in Turkey yesterday after agreeing terms with the Yellow Canaries. He revealed that he is ‘very excited’ to join the Super Lig outfit and that he hopes the transfer will work out for the best.

READ: Over 300,000 people tracked Mesut Ozil flight to Turkey after leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce

“I am very excited because I was always a fan of Fenerbahce. My has dream come true for me,” Ozil told reporters last night.

“That’s why I’m very excited to wear the jersey. I hope I will be successful with my teammates. I hope everything will be fine. I wish the best.

“God bless them (the fans). They always support it. We already know how big we are as a Fenerbahce community.

“They showed it again. I am so happy. I hope I can thank them on the pitch. I wish the best.”

"A dream is coming true for me…I am so excited to wear their jersey" Mesut Ozil speaks for the first time since leaving Arsenal, as his Fenerbahce move edges closer pic.twitter.com/u94yRefDbp — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 18, 2021

The playmaker joins the Yellow-Navy Blues on a free transfer from Arsenal.

Despite being the highest-paid Arsenal player earning £350,000-a-week and having six-months remaining on his contract he was left out of the squad this season.

Ozil had not played for the Gunners since March and head coach Mikel Arteta did not register him this season.

The playmaker is expected to undergo a medical and officially put pen to paper over the next few days.

Ozil will not be registered in time for the Yellow Canaries clash against Ankaragucu tonight but could make his debut next week against Sivasspor.