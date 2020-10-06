Mesut Ozil offers to save Arsenal mascot Jerry the Gunnersaurus from extinction

Mesut Ozil has offered to save Arsenal mascot Jerry the Gunnersaurus’ role at the club after being made redundant after 27 years.

Jerry Quy who is the man behind the mascot was let go by the club after years of service as part of cost-cutting measures at the north London club.

The mascot was the latest affected by the financial impact from Covid-19 at the North London based club after 55 staff members were made redundant in August.

Ozil has however, given Gunnersaurus a second chance.

The playmaker of Turkish origin will pay his salary in full as long as he is a player at the club.

Ozil posted his plans for the Arsenal mascot on his official social media pages.

Ozil has struggled for playing time at Arsenal since the return of football following the coronavirus disruptions.

The 31-year-old has 12 months left on his contract so Gunnersaurus will be at the club for at least another year.