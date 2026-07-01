Mesut Özil Partners with Çaykur Rizespor to Overhaul Youth Academy Setups

Trendyol Süper Lig outfit Çaykur Rizespor has announced a major coup for its youth development program, securing a comprehensive partnership with former Real Madrid and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Özil. The ambitious collaboration aims to completely modernize the club’s youth pipeline under the “Rizespor Academy” banner.

Rizespor Club President Ali Zeki Saruhan met with the World Cup winner to outline a strategic overhaul focused on upgrading infrastructural systems and implementing modern training methods. The agreement will see Özil deploy his specialized technical teams across both Germany and Turkey to revamp the Black Sea club’s youth setup.

A Modern Roadmap for Youth Development

Under the newly established framework, Özil and his backroom staff will travel directly to Rize to assess current operations on-site. The joint initiative will prioritize upgrading existing academy facilities to align with top-tier European standards, addressing glaring technological and structural shortcomings.

A central component of the roadmap includes introducing sophisticated sport psychologists, expert mentors, and specialized instructors. According to club statements, the training regimen will pivot toward a more holistic approach—emphasizing player self-confidence, personal discipline, and ethical growth alongside typical football skills.

Long-Term Ambitions

Speaking on the initial planning sessions, President Saruhan voiced immense optimism regarding the academy’s trajectory, stating that the collaboration yields an exciting foundation for the club’s long-term future.

By integrating Özil’s expansive international network and high-level training insights, Rizespor aims to build a sustainable talent pipeline capable of feeding their senior squad and producing future stars for Turkish football. Technical assessments and programmatic audits are scheduled to begin immediately as the club maps out its development milestones for the upcoming season.