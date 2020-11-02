Mesut Ozil posts video weight training alone at Arsenal training centre along with message about ‘struggles’

Mesut Ozil posted a video of a weight training session from the Arsenal training centre on his official Instagram account.

Ozil was training alone and wrote a message about his ‘struggle’.

The caption wrote: “The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAoIrUi-S9/

Despite not featuring for Arsenal since March and being left out of the Premier League and Europa League squad lists Ozil made it clear he is willing to keep fighting on.

The playmaker of Turkish origin does still have a year left on his contract but he will have to wait until the new year for any chance of playing for the club again as he has not been registered.

Ozil earns £350,000-a-week so keeping him out of action will be a costly decision if he does decide to see out the rest of his contract.

The 32-year-old has been an Arsenal player since 2013.

Ozil has been active on social media since being left out of the squad regularly posting messages of support for his teammates.

The fact that he has been training at the team grounds also indicates that he still sees himself as part of the team.

Yeeeeees!!!!! Finally …. Well deserved – Aubaaaaaaaaa – back on the score sheet 💥💥💥 #YaGunnersYa #MUNARS — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 1, 2020