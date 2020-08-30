Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal Community Shield victory over Liverpool

Mesut Ozil did not feature for Arsenal in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool on Saturday 29 August.

Ozil did not even make the matchday squad.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has not made a single appearance for the Gunners since football returned following the coronavirus disruptions.

Ozil did, however, praise his teammates following the Community Shield win.

The North London based outfit ended up beating Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties.

Ozil sent a tweet out to his teammates.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did reveal that he was giving every player a clean slate to prove themselves ahead of the new season.

Ozil does have another 12 months left on his contract and has not given any signals that he intends on losing before the end of his deal.

The 31-year-old was still unable to make Arteta’s team. The head coach did not reveal why Ozil was left out but considering he has not played for months he could be lacking match fitness.

Ozil is the highest-paid Arsenal player earning £350,000-a-week. It would be a very costly decision to leave him out of the squad for the rest of the season if Arsenal are unable to move him on.

The Gunners face Fulham on Saturday 12 September in their first Premier League game of the season.