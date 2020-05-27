Mesut Ozil reacts to returning to Arsenal training after coronavirus disruptions

Premier League clubs are slowly returning to training ahead of restarting the campaign following months of coronavirus disruptions.

The league has been suspended since 13 March but there are signs that a return could be on the cards as training starts to resume.

Mesut Ozil was among several players who trained for the first time since the league was put on pause.

The Arsenal star revealed that it was a ‘great feeling’ to be back training and shared a photograph from his first session back on his official Instagram account.

On Thursday the Premier League clubs will meet to discuss the details of ‘Project Restart’.

There are several dates being proposed for the Premier League restart including June 19 and June 26 according to Sky Sports.

The clubs will discuss the plans for league relegation, whether the Premier League title will be awarded if the season is ended early.

Arsenal are currently 9th in the league table, 42 points behind leaders Liverpool.