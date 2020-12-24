Mesut Ozil reveals he wishes he could help Arsenal during this ‘frustrating’ period

Mesut Ozil has revealed that he wishes he could help Arsenal during this ‘frustrating’ period after being left out of the squad since March.

Despite still being contracted to the North London club he was not registered for the Premier League and Europa League squad lists.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be able to register Ozil in January as the playmaker still has another six-months left on his contract.

Ozil reacted to the Gunners 4-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup with the following tweet.

He posted on Twitter: “It’s a very difficult time for everyone around the club – not just for me. The situation is frustrating for everyone.

“Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don’t get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again.

“But let’s stay positive.”

It’s a very difficult time for everyone around the club – not just for me. The situation is frustrating for everyone. Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don’t get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again. https://t.co/hEplnf75m3 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

The Gunners have lost six of their last 11 games in all competitions and are just four points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea next in the Premier League on Saturday 26 December followed by a trip to Brighton three days later.

Despite being dropped from the squad Ozil has kept alive his hopes to stay at Arsenal and has not indicated that he wants to leave in January.