Mesut Ozil reveals investment in clinic along with former Arsenal teammates Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech

Arsenal star playmaker Mesut Ozil has revealed on social media that he has invested in The Lewin Clinic.

The 31-year-old has joined former Arsenal teammates Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech to invest in the clinic which specializes, treatment and rehabilitation for sports injuries of all levels.

Gary Lewin previously worked as a physiotherapist with Arsenal and the England national team.

And treated players including Ozil which is how they first met.

Ozil’s latest investment is the latest in a range of businesses he has got involved in. The Arsenal midfielder is the co-founder of One Unity and has his own E-Sports team.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta rested Ozil for his sides 2-0 win over Portsmouth earlier this week.

The 31-year-old is however expected to return to the starting 11 when the Gunners take on West Ham United on Saturday.

The North London based club sit 10th in the Premier League and are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. A defeat this weekend could see Arsenal drop down to 13th spot.

Ozil has two-years remaining on his contract with Arsenal.