Mesut Ozil Reveals Team Have Returned To ‘Old Arsenal Virtues’ Since Unai Emery Exit

Mesut Ozil has praised recently appointed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta while taking a swipe at former head coach Unai Emery.

Ozil revealed that he feels Arsenal have returned to their old virtues under the stewardship of Arteta.

The playmaker of Turkish origin feels that the team have regained their classic character and that there is a much better mood in the camp which has rubbed off on the field with improved results.

“It is basically getting us back to the old Arsenal virtues,” he said, according to The Sun.

“Fighting and having possession, being in control of the game, having the ball all the time.

“These are the things that he is working on with us and you can see it — everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their time — it has made us successful.

“I think he is the right man at this club.”

Ozil has started all five games since Arteta took charge. During that spell the north London based outfit have lost just one game.

The Spanish manager ended his career playing at Arsenal in 2016 after which he spent three years as assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Ozil also revealed that he thinks Arteta will have a ‘long career’ that will be successful.

And Ozil believes his experiences will serve the club well as he begins his managerial career.

“He can show us everything he has learnt in his long career. He knows exactly what we need,” Ozil said.

“He knows what to say to us, how to give us a positive attitude and how to make us successful.

“I can see he is really hungry but at the same time he is also very down to earth.”

Ozil has two assists in 16 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this term.

Arsenal face Sheffield United next in the Premier League on Saturday.