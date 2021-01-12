Mesut Ozil reveals which two countries he wants to play in after Arsenal

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil faces an uncertain future at the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old has just under six-months remaining on his contract and has not played for Arsenal this season after being left out of the squad list by head coach Mikel Arteta.

Ozil has been linked with several clubs but we can now narrow down his potential destinations if he does leave Arsenal in January.

In a Q&A session on his official Twitter account, Ozil was asked whether he would continue playing football after his Arsenal contract ends.

Ozil made it clear he does not intend to retire yet and that he wants to play in Turkey and USA before he hands up his boots.

I definitely will. There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey 🇹🇷 and USA 🇺🇸. If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce. https://t.co/TL68kUL62M — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

The playmaker has been closely linked to MSL clubs and Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

Ozil could still remain at Arsenal until the end of the season as Arteta has the option to register the 2014 World Cup winner in January.

Arteta revealed in his latest press conference that the club has yet to make a final decision about Ozil.

“We can resolve the situation one way or another,” Arteta said. “It’s always good to know what you’re going to do and what is going to happen.

“I knew when I made the decision the consequences that we could have. We still have to try to find the right solution for the player and the club.”

“My understanding is that nothing has changed from the last press conference. That Edu and the club are having some conversations about the near future and the long-term future. And when we know something we will announce it.”