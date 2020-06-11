Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans as ‘countdown’ for Premier League restart begins

The Premier League restarts in seven days following the coronavirus disruptions which have resulted in the English top-flight being suspended since 13 March.

Mesut Ozil sent a message to Arsenal fans ahead of the league resuming on his official Twitter account.

The playmaker of Turkish origin posted a short clip of his team training session and wrote that the ‘countdown is on’.

Ozil has stayed in London over the lockdown period with his wife and newly born daughter Eda.

Arsenal will take on league leaders Manchester City away on 17 June in their first game back.

The Gunners lost 3-2 against Brentford in a friendly game played at the Emirates yesterday.

Ozil played the second half against the Championship side, replacing Eddie Nketiah at the half-time break.

The 31-year-old is match fit and expected to make the squad against City next week.

Arsenal head into the Premier League restart in 9th place, 42 points behind leaders Liverpool.