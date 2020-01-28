Mesut Ozil Sends Message To Arsenal Youngsters After FA Cup Victory Against Bournemouth

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Monday 28 January in the FA Cup fourth-round tie with goals from homegrown players Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

The victory ensured the Gunners a safe passage to the fifth-round where they will take on Portsmouth.

Mikel Arteta’s youthful side was praised by Mesut Ozil who sat the game out on the bench.

Arteta gave youngsters Saka, 18, Nketiah, 20, Joe Willock, 20 and Gabriel Martinelli, 18 a starting role against the Premier League side.

Ozil was in the matchday squad but was rested on the bench after starting every previous game since the appointment of Arteta who recently replaced Unai Emery as Arsenal manager.

The playmaker of Turkish origin wrote the following on Twitter: “Great job guys. We made it to the 5th round. One sad news we had this evening… Get well soon.”

Great job guys 👏🏻 We made it to the 5th round 💥 One sad news we had this evening… Get well soon @MustafiOfficial #EmiratesFACup #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/OBHhuBATF5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 27, 2020

The sad news was Shkodran Mustafi picking up an injury.

The defender had to be stretchered off after suffering an ankle injury, which will be assessed today.

Ozil could find hiself back in the team on Saturday when Arsenal take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the final Premier League game before the winter break.