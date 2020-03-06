Mesut Ozil set to return to Arsenal starting XI ahead of West Ham United clash

Arsenal are back in action this weekend in the Premier League when they host their London rivals West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have endured a turbulent February which saw them drop down to 10th in the table and exit the Europa League following a shock home defeat to Olympiacos.

Those of you who are sports betting this weekend should take note of Arsenal’s inconsistent form of late. Mikel Arteta’s side. The Gunners have won just two of their last five League encounters and a defeat could see them slip down to 13th spot.

Star playmaker Mesut Ozil was rested during the mid-week FA Cup win over Portsmouth. Manager Mikel Arteta opted to field Joe Willock in Ozil’s place and the young midfielder impressed fans and pundits alike.

However, Arteta is a huge fan of Ozil and the former Germany international is expected to regain his place in the starting eleven on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 20 goals this season and is expected to start alongside France international Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta will be unable to call upon Sead Kolasinac who injured his shoulder during the week. Meanwhile, Lucas Torrreira has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a broken ankle.

Calum Chambers remains on the sidelines with a knee injury while both Cedric Soares and summer signing Tierney are injury doubts.

West Ham United finally out an end to the rot last weekend with a 3-1 win over fellow relegation battlers Southampton.

The Hammers are level on points with 18th placed Bournemouth and know a defeat could see them slip into the relegation zone.

Manager David Moyes will be unable to call upon former Arsenal ace Jack Wilshere who is sidelined with a groin injury. Meanwhile, Ryan Fredricks and Soucek are also ruled out with injuries.

Ukraine international Yarmolenko is currently nursing a thigh problem and a decision on his fitness will be made closer to kick-off.

Despite Arsenal’s inconsistent form of late, they are the only Premier League side who are undefeated in 2020. The Gunners have picked up 23 of their 37 points at home while West Ham have just three victories to their name on the road.

The north London based club are the leagues seventh-best at home and have lost just three games at the Emirates stadium.

David Moyes side has lost five games on the bounce away from home and are unlikely to turn things around against Arsenal this weekend. Predicting a comfortable Arsenal victory.