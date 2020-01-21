Mesut Ozil Starts 7th Successive Game – Chelsea vs Arsenal Confirmed Lineups

Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday evening at 20:00 (GMT).

Mesut Ozil will start his seventh successive game for the Gunners after being selected by head coach Mikel Arteta.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has seen his fortunes change since Arteta replace Unai Emery as manager.

Ozil had previously struggled for playing time under the stewardship of Emery but has started every game with Arteta in charge.

The 31-year-old has been deployed in his favored No 10 role with Lacazette starts upfront and Pepe and Martinelli out wide.

The midfield duo will be comprised of Torreira and Xhaka.

Meanwhile, Luiz, Mustafi, Saka and Bellerin comprise the back four.

Ozil has two assists in 17 games in all competitions this term with just 13 Premier League appearances.

The playmaker also started in the 2-1 defeat against the Blues last month.

The Chelsea lineup is as follows: