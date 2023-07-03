Mesut Ozil Warns Arsenal Target to Stay in Turkey, Barcelona Enter Talks

Mesut Ozil has warned Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler against a move abroad this summer.

Ozil, who is also of Turkish descent, has played for Fenerbahce in the past and knows Guler well.

He believes that the 18-year-old should stay at Fenerbahce for the time being to continue his development.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Ozil called Guler and advised him to stay on at Fenerbahce for another season.

Arsenal have been closely linked with Guler as Turkish-Football have reported and Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been closely linked.

Despite Ozil’s warnings Guler is in talks with Barcelona.

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, confirmed that they are in talks with Fenerbahce over a possible deal.

“He is a very young player and many big clubs in Europe want him,” Laporta said. “We are talking to Fenerbahce.”

Guler is set to meet with Fenerbahce president Ali Koc and coach Ismail Kartal on Monday to discuss his future.

He is also expected to meet with Real Madrid ambassador Roberto Carlos.

It remains to be seen where Guler will end up playing next season. However, it is clear that he is a highly sought-after talent.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene this season establishing himself as a star player for the Yellow Canaries and scored became the youngest international player to score for Turkiye last month in the 2-0 win over Wales in the Euro 2024 qualifier clash.