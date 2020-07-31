Mesut Ozil’s agent names three potential destinations for Arsenal star in frank statement regarding his clients future

Mesut Ozil is out of contract next summer but has not played a single minute of first-team football for Arsenal since the Premier League resumed following the coronavirus disruptions.

Arsenal will play their final game of the season in the FA Cup final against Chelsea – Ozil’s last chance to make an appearance before the end of the campaign.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal and his agent Erkut Sogut did admit that there are three likely destinations for Ozil.

Sogut named Turkey, America or Asia as where the future could lay for Ozil.

Fenerbahce have been closely linked with Ozil as have several MLS clubs, Sogut was vague in regards to where in Asia but the playmaker has been linked with clubs from the middle east.

Regardless, what Sogut did make crystal clear is that Ozil will stay at Arsenal next season and see out the rest of his contract.

“I don’t think Mesut will leave before the summer of 2021,” he told Turkish outlet Fanatik.

“He’s got an ongoing contract that hasn’t changed. He will stay with Arsenal.

“When his deal is up, I estimate there is a ninety percent chance he will leave Arsenal.

“Maybe Asia, America, Turkey? Who knows.”

Despite not playing it appears Ozil will stay at the North London outfit.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would be making a very expensive decision if he continues to not play Ozil into next season.

The 31-year-old has one goal and three assists in 23 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this term.