Mesut Ozil’s agent opens up about Arsenal future amid January transfer links

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has been closely linked with a January exit after entering the final six-months on his contract.

Ozil has not played a single game for the Gunners this season as he was not registered in the Arsenal Premier League and Europa League squad.

The 31-year-old could play the second half of the season for Arsenal if Mikel Arteta decides to register him in January.

Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut has not ruled out his client staying on until the end of the season.

He has, however, admitted that other clubs have been in contact over his client and have opened talks.

“Due to legal obligations I was unable to speak on these matters before,” Sogut said.

“Mesut is still under contract at Arsenal but we are now legally able to speak to other clubs as we are in January.

“We have entered into talks with teams interested in Mesut but he could also stay at Arsenal until the end of the season and leave in the summer. That hasn’t been ruled out.

“But remember, Arsenal have to be consulted and must come to an agreement as well.

“We are playing this by the book doing our job correctly.

“I am in contact with Mesut, his older brother and family and we will make a final decision in the near future.”

Ozil has been closely linked with Fenerbahce but a source close to the Super Lig club informed Turkish-Football that a move is very difficult due to their financial position.

Fenerbahce are interested in Ozil but he would have to accept a pay cut to strike a deal with the Istanbul giants.

Ozil has been linked with a move to DC United for well over a year as well and his representatives have commercial interests in the MLS club.

In 2019, Ozil expanded his coffee business to the Audi Field stadium, home to DC United.