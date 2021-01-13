Mesut Ozil’s agent responds to rumours that Arsenal playmaker will join Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut gave an update on the transfer rumors linking his client with a move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce.

Ozil will be out of contract at the end of the season and he has not played for Arsenal this term after being left out of the Premier League and Premier League squad list by head coach Mikel Arteta.

READ: The Secret Life Of Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

The 31-year-old is free to talk with other clubs as he has under six-months left on his contract.

Sogut has confirmed that he is in talks with Fenerbahce and that Ozil loves the Turkish club.

The agent remains hopeful that Ozil will join Fenerbahce but made it clear that nothing has been agreed yet.

“Mesut Ozil can now meet with any club he wants, sign a contract. Whatever is best for Mesut,” he told BEIN.

“Mesut only lacks match fitness. There is no training lacking. Mesut is fit for now.

“Everyone knows that Mesut is from Fenerbahce. He announced it yesterday. Mesut is not just a football player. Mesut is Fenerbahce.”

“He always said that if he came to Turkey, he would only play for Fenerbahce.

“I think it is very important that Mesut comes not only as a footballer but also as a lover of Fenerbahce.”

“There is a process at the moment. We can’t say it’s over until we’ve signed it in the process. I hope so.”

Ozil was born in Germany but he is of Turkish origin and grew up supporting Fenerbahce.

The playmaker has never played in Turkey before and represented Germany at international level.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig table, behind league leaders Besiktas on goal difference.