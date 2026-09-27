Michael Oliver Appointed to Referee Türkiye vs Italy Nations League Clash

UEFA has officially confirmed that prominent English referee Michael Oliver will take charge of Türkiye’s upcoming UEFA Nations League Group A1 encounter against Italy at the Atatürk Spor Kompleksi Matlı Stadyumu in Bursa.
The high-stakes fixture, scheduled for Monday, September 28 at 21:45 TRT, serves as a crucial home test for the Crescent-Stars as they look to build momentum following their intense League A group opener against France.
All-English Officiating Crew Confirmed
UEFA’s Referees Committee has selected a complete, highly experienced English refereeing team to oversee proceedings in Bursa. Oliver will be flanked on the touchlines by assistant referees Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, while Darren England has been designated to handle fourth official duties on the touchline.
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) operations will similarly be directed by an English crew. Stuart Attwell will lead the VAR booth as the primary video official, supported by Matthew Donohue as Assistant VAR (AVAR).
Experienced Whistle for High-Intensity Test
Michael Oliver, a long-standing FIFA-listed referee and regular fixture in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, brings extensive international experience to a contest that promises physical battles and rapid transitions across central areas.
Vincenzo Montella’s side will rely heavily on home support from a sold-out Bursa crowd as they pursue vital points in their inaugural Nations League top-tier campaign. With both sides boasting dynamic attacking options in transition, Oliver’s management of physical play and tactical fouls will be central to maintaining fluid match rhythm.