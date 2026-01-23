Midfield Battle: Chelsea Launch €40m Move for Trabzonspor Starlet Christ Inao Oulai

Chelsea have intensified their search for midfield reinforcements by launching an ambitious bid for Christ Inao Oulai, the 19-year-old sensation currently making waves in Turkey with Trabzonspor.

According to reports from Africa Foot, the West London giants have placed a €40 million offer on the table for the Ivorian international. The move signals Chelsea’s intent to secure one of Africa’s most promising young talents as they look to shore up a squad currently hampered by a mounting injury list.

Bridging the Midfield Gap

The Blues’ sudden move for Oulai comes as a response to persistent fitness issues within Enzo Maresca’s engine room. With both Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo spending significant portions of the 2025/26 campaign on the treatment table, Chelsea have been forced into the market for a durable, high-ceiling alternative.

While seasoned names like Douglas Luiz have been linked with Stamford Bridge, the recruitment team appears to be sticking to their strategy of investing in elite youth. Oulai, a graduate of the renowned JMG Academy Abidjan, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving in Europe with SC Bastia in 2024, before moving to Trabzonspor a year later.

A Two-Horse Race in the Transfer Market

Chelsea are not alone in their pursuit. Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray are also reportedly in the hunt, though their initial bid of €20 million falls significantly short of the Premier League club’s valuation.

Despite Chelsea doubling the offer made by the “Lions,” a deal is not yet finalized. Trabzonspor are reportedly holding out for a fee closer to €50 million to sanction the departure of their prized asset mid-season. The teenager has become a focal point for the Turkish side, contributing two goals and three assists in 11 appearances this term.

Player Profile: Christ Inao Oulai

Age: 19

Nationality: Ivory Coast

Current Club: Trabzonspor

Stats this season: 11 apps, 2 goals, 3 assists.

Key Strength: Dynamic box-to-box presence with elite technical grounding from the JMG Academy.

As the winter window enters its final stretch, the question remains whether Chelsea will bridge the €10 million gap to meet Trabzonspor’s asking price. Given their recent history of aggressive spending for top-tier prospects, the FIFA Club World Cup winners remain the frontrunners to land the Ivorian sensation.