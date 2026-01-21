Midfield Reinforcements: Manchester United Weigh Up Move for Beşiktaş Captain Wilfred Ndidi

As the February 2 transfer deadline approaches, Manchester United are reportedly considering a mid-season swoop for Beşiktaş anchor Wilfred Ndidi. According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils have held internal discussions regarding the Nigerian international as they look to stabilize their squad under the interim guidance of Michael Carrick.

Following the departure of Ruben Amorim earlier this month, United’s recruitment strategy has pivoted toward immediate reliability. While the club’s long-term vision involves bringing in two high-caliber midfielders later in 2026—with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson high on the shortlist—those deals are deemed unlikely until the summer. This has left the Old Trafford hierarchy searching for a “bridge” signing with proven Premier League pedigree.

The Ndidi Connection

Ndidi, who boasts 220 appearances in the English top flight from his time at Leicester City, fits the club’s preferred profile perfectly. Interestingly, United had monitored the 29-year-old last summer before he opted for a move to Istanbul. Former teammate Julius Aghahowa recently hinted that Ndidi still harbors “Theatre of Dreams” aspirations, citing footballing and family reasons for an eventual return to England.

However, a January deal presents significant hurdles. Ndidi was recently appointed captain of Beşiktaş and remains a pivotal figure in Turkey just months after his arrival. Whether the Istanbul giants would sanction a mid-season exit for their leader remains the primary obstacle for United.

Alternative Options and Internal Boosts

Ndidi is not the only name on the table. United have reportedly been offered the services of AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Premier League-hardened targets like Joao Gomes (Wolves), James Garner (Everton), and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves are also being monitored.

Despite the external search, Michael Carrick received a significant internal boost this weekend. Kobbie Mainoo, who had seen limited minutes under the previous regime, returned to the starting XI with an outstanding performance in the Manchester Derby. Mainoo’s resurgence may give United the flexibility to wait for the “right conditions” rather than making a panic buy.

The Deadline Loom

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicates that United chiefs are still debating whether to pull the trigger this month. With the financial landscape tight and preferred targets locked away until the summer, the final days of the window will determine if Ndidi or a similar veteran presence arrives to bolster Carrick’s push for the remainder of the season.